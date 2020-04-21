Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck 4WD/ BOXLINER/ BLUETOOTH/ TOW PKG

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck 4WD/ BOXLINER/ BLUETOOTH/ TOW PKG

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  84,095KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4894110
  Stock #: T0760
  VIN: 1GCVKPEH0EZ124800
Exterior Colour
Blue
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4WD Double Cab. Plastic Box Liner. Bluetooth. Remote Keyless Entry. Power Locks/Windows. Satellite Radio. Tow Package. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

