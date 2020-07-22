Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

129,971 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 5385065
  2. 5385065
  3. 5385065
  4. 5385065
  5. 5385065
  6. 5385065
  7. 5385065
  8. 5385065
  9. 5385065
  10. 5385065
  11. 5385065
  12. 5385065
  13. 5385065
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5385065
  • Stock #: AC2490A
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC8EG227460

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

129,971KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Granite Metallic (Blue)
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # AC2490A
  • Mileage 129,971 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 5.3L V8.
Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Dual Climate Control. Remote Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Seat. Remote Start. Satellite Radio. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. Catback Exhaust. Fender Flares. Vent Shades. And so much more...

WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

antenna
4-wheel drive
(6) audio speakers
Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
Rear child security locks
5'8" pickup box
Door handles, black
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Defogger, windshield and side window
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
Alternator, 150 amp
ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
Lights, front, halogen reflector
Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure, tire pressure monitor *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Mirror, inside rear-view, manual day/night
Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench and 3 with bucket seat
Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
Battery, heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory pwr
Cooling, external engine oil, heavy-duty
GVWR, 3221 kg (7100 lbs) (REQ: LV3 Engine)
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion
Suspension, increased capacity, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptical
Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, traction control, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
Bumpers, front, chrome
Bumpers, rear, chrome with cornersteps
Glass, deep tint, rear
Grille surround, chrome with chrome mesh
Tailgate, EZ lift and lower
Assist handle, front/rear passengers
Driver information centre, 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization, warning messages & advanced vehicle information display
Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
Sunshades, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2019 Chrysler 300 300S
 2,351 KM
$32,666 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Expedition...
 211,701 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Durango R/T
 67,638 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory