2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 5.3L V8.
Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Dual Climate Control. Remote Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Seat. Remote Start. Satellite Radio. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. Catback Exhaust. Fender Flares. Vent Shades. And so much more...
Vehicle Features
antenna
4-wheel drive
(6) audio speakers
Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
Rear child security locks
5'8" pickup box
Door handles, black
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Defogger, windshield and side window
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
Alternator, 150 amp
ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
Lights, front, halogen reflector
Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure, tire pressure monitor *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Mirror, inside rear-view, manual day/night
Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench and 3 with bucket seat
Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
Sunshades, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
