Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

102,216 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT/ HEATED LEATHER/ BEDLINER/ REMOTE STARAT/ TOW PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT/ HEATED LEATHER/ BEDLINER/ REMOTE STARAT/ TOW PKG

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 7484631
  2. 7484631
  3. 7484631
  4. 7484631
  5. 7484631
  6. 7484631
  7. 7484631
  8. 7484631
  9. 7484631
  10. 7484631
  11. 7484631
  12. 7484631
  13. 7484631
  14. 7484631
  15. 7484631
  16. 7484631
  17. 7484631
  18. 7484631
  19. 7484631
  20. 7484631
Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

102,216KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7484631
  • Stock #: AD2820AA
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC8EG271779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 102,216 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD 5.3L V8. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner.Bluetooth. Dual Climate Control. Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry. OnStar. Power Seats. Remote Start. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2020 Cadillac XT4 AW...
 18,497 KM
$43,900 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee N...
 23,167 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 62,814 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory