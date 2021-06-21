2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$29,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 2 1 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7484631

7484631 Stock #: AD2820AA

AD2820AA VIN: 3GCUKREC8EG271779

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 102,216 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.