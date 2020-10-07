Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

161,995 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

SLE

SLE

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

161,995KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6168273
  • Stock #: AC4250AA
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEC1EZ378342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # AC4250AA
  • Mileage 161,995 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD 5.3L V8.
Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Dual Climate Camera. OnStar. Power Locks/Windows. Power Driver's Seat. Remote Start. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. Gatorback Mudflaps. Chrome Stepboards. And so much more...

WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

4-wheel drive
(6) audio speakers
Rear Vision Camera System
Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
Rear child security locks
Door handles, body coloured
Auto locking rear differential
6'6" pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Assist handle, front passenger
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Bumper, front, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Defogger, windshield and side window
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Mouldings, body side, body coloured
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
Grille surround, chrome
Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
Mirror, inside rear-view, manual day/night
Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
Cooling, external engine oil, heavy-duty
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion
Glass, deep tint, rear
Lights, front, halogen projector
Tailgate, EZ lift and lower
Driver information centre, 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization, warning messages & advanced vehicle information display
Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
GVWR, 3221 kg (7100 lb) (Requires 4WD models and LV3 4.3L Engine.)
Suspension, increased capacity, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptic
Battery, heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory power
Cargo tie downs (4), upper
Wheel arch moldings, black
Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Bumper, rear, chrome with corner steps
Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench seat and 3 with bucket seat
Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
Lights, LED cargo box lighting
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster with tire pressure monitoring system -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Sunshades, visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

