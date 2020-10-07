Menu
2014 GMC Terrain

111,139 KM

Details Description

$15,445

+ tax & licensing
$15,445

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2014 GMC Terrain

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD/ HEATED SEATS/ REMOTE START/ BACK-UP CAM

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD/ HEATED SEATS/ REMOTE START/ BACK-UP CAM

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$15,445

+ taxes & licensing

111,139KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5863536
  Stock #: AC2350AA
  VIN: 2GKFLWEK6E6136845

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # AC2350AA
  • Mileage 111,139 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Terrain SLE AWD. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Pioneer Sound System. Auto Climate Control. Heated Seats. Local Trade. OnStar. Power Locks/Windows. Power Seats. Remote Start. Satellite Radio. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

