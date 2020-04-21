Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$16,663

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,522KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4896918
  • Stock #: Z2526
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS3EW284972
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder

2014 Jeep Cherokee North 4WD. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Dual Climate Control. Heated Seats. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Locks/Windows. Power Seats. Remote Start. Push Button Start. Satellite Radio. Low Kilometers. And so more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • 6 Speakers
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Suspension
  • Normal Duty Suspension
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • GVW/Payload Rating
  • Black rear bumper
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT
  • 3.734 Axle Ratio
  • Tires: 225/65R17 BSW AS
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
  • Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
  • 59.8 L Fuel Tank
  • 1000# Maximum Payload
  • Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

