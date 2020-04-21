2014 Jeep Cherokee

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

6 Speakers

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

GVW/Payload Rating

Black rear bumper

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Electronic Transfer Case

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Black grille w/chrome surround

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT

3.734 Axle Ratio

Tires: 225/65R17 BSW AS

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Valet Function

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel

Roof Rack Rails Only

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

59.8 L Fuel Tank

1000# Maximum Payload

Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

