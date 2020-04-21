2014 Jeep Cherokee

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- 6 Speakers
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Suspension
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- 160 Amp Alternator
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- GVW/Payload Rating
- Black rear bumper
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT
- 3.734 Axle Ratio
- Tires: 225/65R17 BSW AS
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
- Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
- Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
- Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
- 59.8 L Fuel Tank
- 1000# Maximum Payload
- Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
