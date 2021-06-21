Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

123,422 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

North Sport 4WD/ SATELLITE RADIO/ UCONNECT/ KEYLESS ENTRY

2014 Jeep Patriot

North Sport 4WD/ SATELLITE RADIO/ UCONNECT/ KEYLESS ENTRY

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

123,422KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7484634
  • Stock #: AD2040A
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB1ED819963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 123,422 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Jeep Patriot North Sport 4WD. Alloy Wheels. Power Locks Windows. Satellite Radio. Economical. Fog Lights. Keyless Entry. UConnect. And so much more...

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Temporary spare tire

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

