2014 RAM 1500

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Power Options
-
- Windows
-
- Power Rear Window
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Trim
-
- Exterior
-
- Goodyear Brand Tires
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Seating
-
- Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Powertrain
-
- Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
- Additional Features
-
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
- Folding Flat Load Floor Storage
- 180 Amp Alternator
- HD shock absorbers
- Front map lights
- Rear centre armrest
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Chrome rear step bumper
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel
- Front Cupholder
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Manual tilt steering column
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
- Parkview Back-Up Camera
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Regular Amplifier
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- 98.4 L Fuel Tank
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- High Back Seats
- Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- Wheels w/Locks
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Coloured Fender Flares
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- 1260# Maximum Payload
- GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
- Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors, Audio and Pedals
- Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
- Passenger Seat
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
