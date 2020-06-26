Menu
$26,600

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Laramie

2014 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$26,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,181KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5299517
  • Stock #: AC3230A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT3ES187049
Exterior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2014 Ram Laramie 4WD 5.7 V8.
Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. Front Park Sensors. Heated Steering Wheels. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Remote Start. Push Button Start. Ram Box. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Tow Package. And so much more...
WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Options
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
  • Power Rear Window
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Exterior
  • Goodyear Brand Tires
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Seating
  • Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Powertrain
  • Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Folding Flat Load Floor Storage
  • 180 Amp Alternator
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Front map lights
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 98.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • High Back Seats
  • Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Wheels w/Locks
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Coloured Fender Flares
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 1260# Maximum Payload
  • GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
  • Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat, Door Mirrors, Audio and Pedals
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Passenger Seat
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

