2014 RAM 2500

Certified

$52,900 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 7 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6816395

6816395 Stock #: Z2623

Z2623 VIN: 3C6UR5FL1EG168004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 51,743 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.