Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 2500

51,743 KM

Details Description

$52,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 2500

2014 RAM 2500

Laramie/HEAT/COOL LEATHER/SUNROOF/CUSTOMIZATIONS/LOW KMS/TOW PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 2500

Laramie/HEAT/COOL LEATHER/SUNROOF/CUSTOMIZATIONS/LOW KMS/TOW PKG

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 6816395
  2. 6816395
  3. 6816395
  4. 6816395
  5. 6816395
  6. 6816395
  7. 6816395
  8. 6816395
  9. 6816395
  10. 6816395
  11. 6816395
  12. 6816395
  13. 6816395
  14. 6816395
  15. 6816395
  16. 6816395
  17. 6816395
  18. 6816395
  19. 6816395
  20. 6816395
  21. 6816395
  22. 6816395
  23. 6816395
Contact Seller
Certified

$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

51,743KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6816395
  • Stock #: Z2623
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FL1EG168004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,743 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ram 2500 Laramie 4WD 6.7L Cummins Diesel. Accident-Free. 20in. Fuel Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Alpine Sound System. Heated/Cooled Leather. Dual Climate Control. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Satellite Radio. Trailering Mirrors. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. Custom 2-Tone Paint. Carpet BoxLiner. MBRP Exhaust. Leer Fiberglass Cap. Fender Flares. NFAB Step Bars. LED Light Bar. Levelling Kit. Low Kilometers. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2011 Buick Enclave C...
 163,379 KM
$12,600 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain Den...
 88,154 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2016 Polaris Slingsh...
 9,708 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory