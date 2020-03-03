Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/ BLUETOOTH/ LOCAL TRADE/ SATELLITE RADIO

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/ BLUETOOTH/ LOCAL TRADE/ SATELLITE RADIO

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,784KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4803123
  • Stock #: AC2500A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG2FR622564
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE. Bluetooth. Triple Manual Climate Control. Remote Keyless Entry. Power Locks/Windows. Rear AC/Heat. Satellite Radio. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 20,402 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat
 76,523 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2012 Buick Enclave C...
 70,497 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Send A Message