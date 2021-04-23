Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Terrain

144,238 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD/ HEATED SEATS/ REMOTE START /BACK-UP CAM/ 1-OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD/ HEATED SEATS/ REMOTE START /BACK-UP CAM/ 1-OWNER

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 7017812
  2. 7017812
  3. 7017812
  4. 7017812
  5. 7017812
  6. 7017812
  7. 7017812
  8. 7017812
  9. 7017812
  10. 7017812
  11. 7017812
  12. 7017812
  13. 7017812
  14. 7017812
  15. 7017812
  16. 7017812
  17. 7017812
  18. 7017812
  19. 7017812
  20. 7017812
  21. 7017812
  22. 7017812
Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

144,238KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7017812
  • Stock #: AD1280A
  • VIN: 2GKFLWEK4F6343266

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AD1280A
  • Mileage 144,238 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 GMC Terrain SLE AWD. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Heated Seats. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. OnStar. Power Locks/Windows. Power Seats. Remote Start. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2015 GMC Terrain SLE...
 144,238 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Subur...
 74,840 KM
$52,900 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 385,174 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory