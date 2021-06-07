Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

130,933 KM

Details Description Features

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD/HEATED SEATS/REMOTE START/LOCAL TRADE/ BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD/HEATED SEATS/REMOTE START/LOCAL TRADE/ BACKUP CAM

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 7282571
  2. 7282571
  3. 7282571
  4. 7282571
  5. 7282571
  6. 7282571
  7. 7282571
  8. 7282571
  9. 7282571
  10. 7282571
  11. 7282571
  12. 7282571
  13. 7282571
  14. 7282571
  15. 7282571
  16. 7282571
  17. 7282571
Contact Seller

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

130,933KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7282571
  • Stock #: AD2840A
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK0G6292501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 130,933 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Heated Seats. Local Trade. Keyless Entry. OnStar. Remote Start. Power Locks/Windows. Satellite Radio. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 77,390 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Mustang V6...
 35,894 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Terrain SLE...
 113,543 KM
$14,660 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory