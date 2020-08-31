2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT.
Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Bose Sound System. Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. OnStar. Power Locks/Windows. Power Seats. Remote Start. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Low Kilometers. And so much more...
WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Keyless Start
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Assist handle, front passenger
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Tool kit, road emergency
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Door locks, rear child security
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Headlamps, halogen
Air filter, cabin
ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Antenna, body-colour
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.