Vehicle Features

Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Trim POWER RUNNING BOARDS Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort glove box Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Lane Departure Warning Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION 3.31 AXLE RATIO Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Rear cupholder LED brakelights Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front Camera Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Auto Locking Hubs Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Mobile hotspot internet access Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Aluminum Panels Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Pickup Cargo Box Lights Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Power Rear Window w/Defroster Distance Pacing 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Right Side Camera Streaming Audio Left Side Camera Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Retractable Rear Step 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Front HD Anti-Roll Bar Radio: Sony Single CD w/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 10 speakers Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 1460# Maximum Payload Passenger Seat Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Forward Collision Warning and Cross Traffic Alert GVWR: 3,061 kg (6,750 lb) Payload Package Wheels: 22" Polished Aluminum Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot

