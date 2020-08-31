Menu
2016 Ford F-150

88,294 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Limited

2016 Ford F-150

Limited

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

88,294KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5823279
  • Stock #: AC3970A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG7GFC76568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,294 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F-150 Limited 3.5 V6 Eco-Boost.
Accident-Free. Adaptive Cruise. Adjustable Pedals. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Blind Spot Monitoring. Bluetooth. Sony Sound System. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. Front Collision Warning. Front Park Sensors. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Lane Keep Assist. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rain Sensing Wipers. Rear AC/Heat. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. 18" Custom Wheels. Tonneau Cover. Ford Pro Back-Up Assist. And so much more...

WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
glove box
Fixed antenna
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Trailer Wiring Harness
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front Camera
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Auto Locking Hubs
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Mobile hotspot internet access
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Aluminum Panels
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Distance Pacing
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Right Side Camera
Streaming Audio
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Retractable Rear Step
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
Radio: Sony Single CD w/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 10 speakers
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
1460# Maximum Payload
Passenger Seat
Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Forward Collision Warning and Cross Traffic Alert
GVWR: 3,061 kg (6,750 lb) Payload Package
Wheels: 22" Polished Aluminum
Mini Overhead Console, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

