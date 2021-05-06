Menu
2016 Ford F-250

55,384 KM

Details Description Features

$61,900

+ tax & licensing
$61,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT /TOW PKG/TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER/REMOTE START

2016 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT /TOW PKG/TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER/REMOTE START

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$61,900

+ taxes & licensing

55,384KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7112284
  Stock #: AD0230A
  VIN: 1FT7W2BT1GEC36086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 55,384 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Super Duty F-250 XLT 4WD 6.7L V8. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Locks/Windows. Power Seat. Remote Start. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Trailering Mirrors. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. Tonneau Cover. After Market Wheels. Low Kilometers. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

