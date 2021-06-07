Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 2500

98,458 KM

Details

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Sierra 2500

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE 4WD/ BEDLINER/ TOW PKG/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER/

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE 4WD/ BEDLINER/ TOW PKG/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER/

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

98,458KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7226144
  • Stock #: AD2180A
  • VIN: 1GT12SEG7GF162201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 98,458 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4WD 6.0L V8 Long Box. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Local Trade. OnStar. Power Windows/Locks. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Trailering Mirrors. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Requires Subscription

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

