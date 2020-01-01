2016 GMC Yukon XL

2016 GMC XL Denali 4WD 6.2L V8.
Adaptive Cruise Control. Adjustable Pedals. 22" Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Blind Spot Monitoring. Bluetooth. Bose Sound System. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. DVD. Forward Braking. Front Collision Warning. Front Park Sensors. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Lane Keep Assist. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Navigation. OnStar. Power Liftgate. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rear AC/Heat. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Wireless Charging. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. 7 Passenger Seating. Weather Tech Floor Liners. And so much more...
Fog Lamps
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Cargo Net
Rear Vision Camera
All-Wheel Drive
Active noise cancellation
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
Parking assist front and rear
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses. See "gmtotalconnect.com" for phone compatibility information.)
Safety Alert Driver Seat
Steering, power
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Glass, deep-tinted
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Windshield, solar absorbing
Defogger, rear-window electric
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim
Alternator, 170 amps
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Radio, HD
Assist handles, all seats
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
Powertrain grade braking
Brakes, VAC power, with VSES
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent
Wiper, rear
Windows, power all express down, front express up
Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Headlamps, projector beam, high intensity discharge
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Black (Includes bright accent)
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of the console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in the cargo area.
Seats, heated second row, outboard positions
Steering wheel, Deluxe
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg)
Keyless start, push button start
Suspension Package, Magnetic Ride Control
Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound premium 10-speaker system
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Antenna, integral in rear quarter glass
Tow/haul mode selector, button located at end of shift lever
Liftgate, power, hands free
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination.
Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Requires 4WD.)
Engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8, with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction, (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
