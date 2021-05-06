Menu
2016 GMC Yukon XL

110,819 KM

Details Description Features

$49,400

+ tax & licensing
$49,400

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2016 GMC Yukon XL

2016 GMC Yukon XL

Denali 4WD/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ DVD/ HEATED WHEEL/WIFI

2016 GMC Yukon XL

Denali 4WD/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ DVD/ HEATED WHEEL/WIFI

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$49,400

+ taxes & licensing

110,819KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7092367
  • Stock #: AD2060AA
  • VIN: 1GKS2HKJ9GR253268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 110,819 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4WD 6.2L V8. Adaptive Cruise Control. Adjustable Pedals. 22in. Alloy Wheels. Apple Car Play. Blind Spot Monitoring. Bluetooth. Bose Sound System. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. DVD. Forward Braking. Front Collision Warning. Front Park Sensors. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Lane Keep Assist. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Navigation. OnStar. Power Liftgate. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rear AC/Heat. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Wireless Charging. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. 3rd Row Seating. Heavy Duty Mudflaps. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

