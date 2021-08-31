Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 GMC Yukon XL

158,929 KM

Details Description Features

$48,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,990

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2016 GMC Yukon XL

2016 GMC Yukon XL

Denali 4WD/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ TOW PKG/ DVD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 GMC Yukon XL

Denali 4WD/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ TOW PKG/ DVD

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 8035909
  2. 8035909
  3. 8035909
  4. 8035909
  5. 8035909
  6. 8035909
  7. 8035909
  8. 8035909
  9. 8035909
  10. 8035909
  11. 8035909
  12. 8035909
  13. 8035909
  14. 8035909
  15. 8035909
  16. 8035909
  17. 8035909
  18. 8035909
  19. 8035909
  20. 8035909
  21. 8035909
  22. 8035909
  23. 8035909
  24. 8035909
  25. 8035909
  26. 8035909
  27. 8035909
Contact Seller

$48,990

+ taxes & licensing

158,929KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8035909
  • Stock #: Z2724A
  • VIN: 1GKS2HKJ9GR135852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 158,929 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4WD. Adaptive Cruise Control. 22in. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Blind Spot Monitoring. Bluetooth. Bose Sound System. Heated Cooled Leather Seats. Front Park Sensors. Heated Steering Wheels. Dual Climate Control. Keyless Entry. DVD. Lane Keep Assist. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Navigation. OnStar. Power Liftgate. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers. Rear AC Heat. Satellite Radio. Wireless Charging. Tow Package. 3rd Row Seating. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2018 GMC Yukon SLE 4...
 65,965 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 126,893 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 7,957 KM
$68,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory