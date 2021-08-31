$34,990 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 3 6 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7806192

Stock #: AD3770A

VIN: 1C6RR7NM8GS320724

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 141,366 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

