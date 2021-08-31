Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

141,366 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Laramie/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ TOW PKG/ TRAILER MIRRORS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Laramie/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ TOW PKG/ TRAILER MIRRORS

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 7806192
  2. 7806192
  3. 7806192
  4. 7806192
  5. 7806192
  6. 7806192
  7. 7806192
  8. 7806192
  9. 7806192
  10. 7806192
  11. 7806192
  12. 7806192
  13. 7806192
  14. 7806192
  15. 7806192
  16. 7806192
  17. 7806192
  18. 7806192
  19. 7806192
  20. 7806192
  21. 7806192
  22. 7806192
  23. 7806192
  24. 7806192
  25. 7806192
Contact Seller

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

141,366KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7806192
  • Stock #: AD3770A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NM8GS320724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 141,366 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn 4WD 3.0L V6 EcoDiesel. Accident-Free. Adjustable Pedals. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Alpine Sound System. Heated Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. Front Park Sensors. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Power Memory Seats. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Trailering Mirrors. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. Carpet Box Liner. Tonneau Cover. WeatherTech Liners. HD Mud Flaps. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2016 RAM 1500 Larami...
 141,366 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Sierra 2500...
 230,435 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 69,785 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory