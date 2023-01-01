2016 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $56,921 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 8 4 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9472020

9472020 Stock #: 2449

2449 VIN: 3C6UR5GL3GG199613

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour RED PEARL

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 158,847 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Tow Hooks Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Air Conditioned Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

