2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

AMP

421 4th Street, Estevan, SK S4A 0T9

306-634-7231

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,767KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4406565
  • Stock #: 1942
  • VIN: 1GCVKNEC2HZ203446
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Rear Bench Seat
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

