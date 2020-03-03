2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Convenience universal home remote Exterior Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

Remote Vehicle Starter System

6-Speaker Audio System

Remote Locking Tailgate

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors

Body, Pick Up Box

Differential, heavy-duty locking rear

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

Mouldings, bodyside, chrome

Wheelhouse liners, rear

Mirror caps, chrome

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, chrome

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry

Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar

Power outlet, 110-volt AC

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING

Active aero shutters, front

CornerSteps, rear bumper

Capless Fuel Fill

GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)

Radio, HD

Headlamps, LED projector with signature DRL and turn

Taillamps, LED with signature

Fog lamps, thin profile LED

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.

Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...

