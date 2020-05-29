Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 5175320
  2. 5175320
  3. 5175320
  4. 5175320
  5. 5175320
  6. 5175320
  7. 5175320
  8. 5175320
  9. 5175320
  10. 5175320
  11. 5175320
  12. 5175320
  13. 5175320
  14. 5175320
  15. 5175320
  16. 5175320
  17. 5175320
  18. 5175320
Contact Seller

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,008KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5175320
  • Stock #: AC1260A
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC1HZ380159
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD. Accident-Free. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay. Bluetooth. Local Trade. Remote Start. Single Owner. WIFI. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. Low Kilometers. Tonneau Cover. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Additional Features
  • 6-Speaker Audio System
  • Door handles, black
  • Body, Pick Up Box
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
  • Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
  • Active aero shutters, front
  • CornerSteps, rear bumper
  • Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
  • Capless Fuel Fill
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
  • GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
  • Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • SiriusXM satellite radio, delete
  • Air conditioning, single-zone
  • Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
  • Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl, no floor mats included
  • Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Double Cab models.)
  • Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
  • Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
  • Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
  • Headlamp bezels, body-colour
  • Bumper, rear body-colour, with CornerSteps
  • Bumper, front body colour
  • Grille surround, body colour
  • Silverado Custom Trim
  • Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.) (Not available with (PCP) Custom Convenience Package.)
  • Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
  • Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 157,930 KM
$24,449 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Impal...
 21,921 KM
$24,699 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain SLE...
 79,517 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory