Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

94,413 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT/ HEATED LEATHER/ REMOTE START/ BEDLINER/ TOW PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT/ HEATED LEATHER/ REMOTE START/ BEDLINER/ TOW PKG

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 7686886
  2. 7686886
  3. 7686886
  4. 7686886
  5. 7686886
  6. 7686886
  7. 7686886
  8. 7686886
  9. 7686886
  10. 7686886
  11. 7686886
  12. 7686886
  13. 7686886
  14. 7686886
  15. 7686886
  16. 7686886
  17. 7686886
  18. 7686886
  19. 7686886
  20. 7686886
  21. 7686886
Contact Seller

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

94,413KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7686886
  • Stock #: AD3460A
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC6HG430920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 94,413 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD 5.3L V8. Accident-Free. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Dual Climate Control. Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. OnStar. Power Seats. Remote Start. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Teen Driver Feature. WIFI. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. 6-Passenger. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2012 Jeep Grand Cher...
 136,171 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain SLT...
 89,626 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Camar...
 16,556 KM
$29,600 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory