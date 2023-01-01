Menu
2017 Ford F-150

70,525 KM

Details Features

$39,921

+ tax & licensing
$39,921

+ taxes & licensing

AMP

306-634-7231

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

AMP

421 4th Street, Estevan, SK S4A 0T9

306-634-7231

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$39,921

+ taxes & licensing

70,525KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10201296
  • Stock #: 2551
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EGXHFC09304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,525 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

