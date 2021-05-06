Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

59,087 KM

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4WD/ HEATED LEATHER/ TOW PKG/ BEDLINER/ SUNROOF/ LOW KMS

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4WD/ HEATED LEATHER/ TOW PKG/ BEDLINER/ SUNROOF/ LOW KMS

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,087KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7088230
  Stock #: AD2260A
  VIN: 3GTU2NEC9HG466464

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 59,087 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC Sierra 1500S SLT 4WD 5.3L V8. Accident-Free. Adjustable Pedals. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Bose Sound System. Dual Climate Control. Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Navigation. OnStar. Remote Start. Sunroof. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Teen Driver Feature. WIFI. Wireless Charging. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. All-Terrain Edition. Low Kilometers. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

