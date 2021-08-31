2017 GMC Sierra 1500

$31,900 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 1 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8068984

8068984 Stock #: AE0180A

AE0180A VIN: 3GTU2MEC9HG467060

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 167,104 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior HID Headlights Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

