Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

167,104 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE/HEATED SEATS/TOW PKG/TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER/ WIF

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE/HEATED SEATS/TOW PKG/TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER/ WIF

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 8068984
  2. 8068984
  3. 8068984
  4. 8068984
  5. 8068984
  6. 8068984
  7. 8068984
  8. 8068984
  9. 8068984
  10. 8068984
  11. 8068984
  12. 8068984
  13. 8068984
  14. 8068984
  15. 8068984
  16. 8068984
  17. 8068984
  18. 8068984
Contact Seller

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

167,104KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8068984
  • Stock #: AE0180A
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC9HG467060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 167,104 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 GMC Sierra SLE 4WD 5.3L V8. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Dual Climate Control. Heated Seats. Local Trade. OnStar. Power Locks Windows. Power Seats. Remote Start. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. WIFI. Wireless Charging. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. 4in. Black Step Boards. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2019 RAM 1500 Rebel ...
 39,289 KM
$58,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 97,225 KM
$40,990 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 111,569 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory