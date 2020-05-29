Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 3500

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali/ HEATED/COOLED LEATHER/ TOW PKG/ BEDLINER/

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali/ HEATED/COOLED LEATHER/ TOW PKG/ BEDLINER/

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

Contact Seller

$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,167KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5175317
  • Stock #: AC2900A
  • VIN: 1GT42YEY9HF123815
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2017 GMC 3500HD Denali 4WD. Trailer Brake Controler. Remote Keyless Entry. Remote Start. Bedliner. Wireless Charging. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats. CD Player. WIFI. Driver Alert Package. Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package. Satellite Radio. OnStar. Back-Up Camera. Chrome Steps. Tow Package. Prep Pkg for 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 157,930 KM
$24,449 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Impal...
 21,921 KM
$24,699 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain SLE...
 79,517 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory