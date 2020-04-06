Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4WD/ HEATED SEATS/ REMOTE START/ NAV

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4WD/ HEATED SEATS/ REMOTE START/ NAV

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,600KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4879413
  • Stock #: AB223AA
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG1HL590833
Exterior Colour
Red
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4WD. Alloy Wheels. Accident-Free. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Alpine Sound System. Heated Seats. Local Trade. Navigation. Power Locks/Windows. Remote Start. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. And so much more.
WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

