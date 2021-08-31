Menu
2017 RAM 3500

102,099 KM

$58,990

+ tax & licensing
$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2017 RAM 3500

2017 RAM 3500

SLT 4WD/ TOW PKG/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER/ 6-PASSENGER

2017 RAM 3500

SLT 4WD/ TOW PKG/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER/ 6-PASSENGER

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

102,099KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8035408
  • Stock #: Z2728
  • VIN: 3C63R3DL9HG629473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 102,099 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ram 3500 SLT 4WD 6.7L Diesel. Accident-Free. Alloy Wheels. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Keyless Entry. Power Locks Windows. Power Seats. Satellite Radio. Trailering Mirrors. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. Front Light Bar. Rear Light Pods. After Market Fuel Rims. Cold Air Intake. 5in. Straight Pipe. Deleted. Fender Flairs. Kickback Mud Flaps. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-XXXX

306-634-3661

