2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$41,900 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 8 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6886128

6886128 Stock #: Z2627

Z2627 VIN: 3GCUKSEJ9JG313554

Vehicle Details Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # Z2627

Mileage 96,891 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.