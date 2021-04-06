Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

96,891 KM

Details Description

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ/ HEATED LEATHER/ MAX TOW PKG/ REMOTE START/ NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ/ HEATED LEATHER/ MAX TOW PKG/ REMOTE START/ NAV

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

Contact Seller

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

96,891KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6886128
  • Stock #: Z2627
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJ9JG313554

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Z2627
  • Mileage 96,891 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ 4WD 6.2L V8. Adjustable Pedals. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Bose Sound System. Dual Climate Control. Front Collision Warning. Heated Leather Seats. Heated Steering wheel. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Remote Start. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Teen Driver Feature. Trailering Mirrors. WIFI. Wireless Charging. Max Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. Tonneau Cover. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 96,891 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer X...
 61,627 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 60,176 KM
$55,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory