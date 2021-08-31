Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

69,785 KM

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ REDLINE EDITION/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ TOW PKG/ WIFI

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ REDLINE EDITION/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ TOW PKG/ WIFI

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

69,785KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7797117
  • Stock #: AD3510A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJ7JG199411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 69,785 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ 2LZ Redline Edition 4WD 6.2L V8. Accident-Free. Adaptive Cruise Control. Adjustable Pedals. 20in. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Bose Sound System. Heated Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. Forward Breaking. Front Collison Warning. Front Park Sensors. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Remote Start. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Teen Driver Feature. Wifi. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

