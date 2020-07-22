Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado

110,972 KM

Details Description

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2018 Chevrolet Silverado

2018 Chevrolet Silverado

LT 2500 Crew *All weather mats *Assist steps *All Terrain tires

2018 Chevrolet Silverado

LT 2500 Crew *All weather mats *Assist steps *All Terrain tires

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

110,972KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5685768
  Stock #: Z2558
  VIN: 1GC1KVEGXJF137267

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # Z2558
  Mileage 110,972 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 4WD.
Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Bose Sound System. Heated Seats. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. OnStar. Power Locks/Windows. Remote Start. Satellite Radio. Trailering Mirrors. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. And so much more...

WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

