2018 Chevrolet Sonic

2018 Chevrolet Sonic

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

Contact Seller

$15,699

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,967KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4856274
  • Stock #: Z2520
  • VIN: 1G1JD5SH8J4123573
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2018 Chevrolet Sonic LT. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Heated Seats. Keyless Entry. OnStar. Power Locks/Windows. Remote Start. Satellite Radio. Low Kilometers. And so much more.
WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

