2018 Chevrolet Suburban

74,840 KM

Details Description Features

$52,900

+ tax & licensing
$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

LT 4WD/ HEATED LEATHER/ TOW PKG/ REMOTE START/ WIFI

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

LT 4WD/ HEATED LEATHER/ TOW PKG/ REMOTE START/ WIFI

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$52,900

+ taxes & licensing

74,840KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7017809
  Stock #: AD1900A
  VIN: 1GNSKHKC9JR340325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 74,840 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4WD 5.3L V8. Accident-Free. Alloy wheels. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Dual Climate Control. Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. OnStar. Power Locks/Windows. Power Seats. Remote Start. Rear AC/Heat. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Teen Driver Feature. WIFI. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

