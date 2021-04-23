2018 Chevrolet Suburban

$52,900 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 8 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7017809

7017809 Stock #: AD1900A

AD1900A VIN: 1GNSKHKC9JR340325

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 74,840 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning HD Radio Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Integration Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.