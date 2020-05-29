Menu
$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  • 40,188KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5085729
  • Stock #: AC1750A
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJ1JG312654
Exterior Colour
White Frost Tricoat (White)
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 6.2 V8. 4WD.
Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bluetooth. Bose Sound System. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats. Dual-Climate Control. Front Park Sensors. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Lane Keep Assist. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Remote Start. Sunroof. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. WIFI. Wireless Charging. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. Low Kilometers. Super Clean Trade. And so much more...

WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Convenience
  • universal home remote
Additional Features
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Forward collision alert
  • Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
  • Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
  • Pickup box
  • Safety Alert Seat
  • Bose Sound With 6 Speaker System (7 Speaker System Including Subwoofer When Ordered With Bucket Seats)
  • Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
  • Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
  • Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
  • CornerStep, rear bumper
  • Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear
  • Mirror caps, chrome
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Power outlet, 110-volt AC
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
  • Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
  • Capless Fuel Fill
  • Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
  • Air cleaner, high-capacity
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
  • Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
  • Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
  • LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
  • Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
  • Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
  • Mirrors, outside chrome cap, heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
  • Pedals, power-adjustable
  • Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
  • Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
  • Taillamps, LED with signature
  • Fog lamps, thin profile LED
  • Bumper, front, body-colour
  • Bumper, rear body-colour with bumper CornerSteps
  • Grille, Denali Chrome
  • Headlamps, high-performance LED headlamps with GMC signature LED lighting
  • Headlamps, IntelliBeam
  • Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging
  • Display, customizable driver display, 8" multi-colour configurable
  • GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)
  • LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer installed)
  • Suspension, MagneRide Magnetic Ride Control with MagneRide brand shock absorbers
  • Underbody shield frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case (Standard on 4WD models only.)
  • Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
  • Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
  • GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...
  • GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar servic...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

