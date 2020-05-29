2018 GMC Sierra 1500

- Additional Features
-
- Remote Vehicle Starter System
- Forward collision alert
- Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
- Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
- Pickup box
- Safety Alert Seat
- Bose Sound With 6 Speaker System (7 Speaker System Including Subwoofer When Ordered With Bucket Seats)
- Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
- Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
- Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler
- Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
- Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
- Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
- Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
- CornerStep, rear bumper
- Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
- Wheelhouse liners, rear
- Mirror caps, chrome
- Glass, deep-tinted
- Door handles, chrome
- Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
- Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
- Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
- Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
- Power outlet, 110-volt AC
- Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
- Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
- Capless Fuel Fill
- Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
- Air cleaner, high-capacity
- Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
- Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
- Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
- LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
- Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
- Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
- Mirrors, outside chrome cap, heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
- Pedals, power-adjustable
- Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
- Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
- Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
- Taillamps, LED with signature
- Fog lamps, thin profile LED
- Bumper, front, body-colour
- Bumper, rear body-colour with bumper CornerSteps
- Grille, Denali Chrome
- Headlamps, high-performance LED headlamps with GMC signature LED lighting
- Headlamps, IntelliBeam
- Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging
- Display, customizable driver display, 8" multi-colour configurable
- GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD models.)
- LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer installed)
- Suspension, MagneRide Magnetic Ride Control with MagneRide brand shock absorbers
- Underbody shield frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case (Standard on 4WD models only.)
- Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
- Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
- GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...
- GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar servic...
