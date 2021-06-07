Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

77,390 KM

$48,900

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Denali 4WD/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ TOW PKG/ SUNROOF/ BEDLINER

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

77,390KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7263962
  • Stock #: AD2500A
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEJ3JG595526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 77,390 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD 6.2L V8. Adjustable Pedals. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Bose Sound System. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. Front Collision Warning. Front Park Sensors. Heated Steering Wheel. Remote Keyless Entry. Lane Keep Assist. Power Memory Seats. Navigation. OnStar. Power Locks/Windows. Remote Start. Sunroof. RearPark Assist. Satellite Radio. Teen Driver Feature. WIFI. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Active suspension
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Lane Keeping Assist
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

