2018 GMC Sierra 2500

125,941 KM

Details Description

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

HD SLE 4WD/ BEDLINER/ TOW PKG/ WIFI TRAILERING MIRROR

Location

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

125,941KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5890605
  • Stock #: AC3600A
  • VIN: 1GT12SEG8JF162019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # AC3600A
  • Mileage 125,941 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 4WD 6.0L. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Dual-Climate Control. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. OnStar. Power Locks/Windows. Power Seats. Remote Start. Satellite Radio. Trailering Mirrors. WIFI. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

