2018 GMC Sierra 3500

HD *Frt bucket seats! *Sunroof! *NAV! *Heated & vente

2018 GMC Sierra 3500

HD *Frt bucket seats! *Sunroof! *NAV! *Heated & vente

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$62,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,511KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4817394
  • Stock #: AA2050
  • VIN: 1GT42YEYXJF172737
Exterior Colour
White Frost Tricoat (White)
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4WD 6.6 L V8 Duramax Diesel.
Adjustable Pedals. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Bose Sound System. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats. Dual-Climate Control. Front Park Sensors. Heated Steering Wheel. Remote Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Remote Start. Sunroof. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Teen Driver Feature. Trailering Mirrors. WIFI. Wireless Charging. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. And so much more.


WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Forward collision alert
  • Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
  • Universal Home Remote (Not included when (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered.)
  • Pickup box
  • Bose Sound with 6 speaker system (7 speaker system including subwoofer when ordered with bucket seats).
  • Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
  • Remote Locking Tailgate
  • Fog lamps, front, halogen
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
  • Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
  • CornerStep, rear bumper
  • Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
  • Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Power outlet, 110-volt AC
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
  • Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
  • 4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
  • Air cleaner, high-capacity
  • Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
  • Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with GMC signature LED lighting
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
  • Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
  • Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
  • LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
  • Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)
  • Rear Vision Camera (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
  • Pedals, power-adjustable
  • Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
  • Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
  • Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
  • Bumper, front, body-colour
  • Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging
  • Display, customizable driver display, 8" multi-colour configurable
  • Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
  • Trailer brake controller, integrated
  • Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine.)
  • Chassis, single rear wheel
  • ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE
  • Steering, Digital Steering Assist
  • Underbody Shield, frame-mounted shields includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case
  • Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Cargo ties downs (4), movable upper
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels.)
  • Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare.
  • Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable vertical trailering, memory equipped upper glass, power-folding and manual extending, chrome. includes integrated turn signal indicators, consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 s...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

