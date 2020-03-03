2018 GMC Sierra 3500

- Additional Features
- Remote Vehicle Starter System
- Forward collision alert
- Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
- Universal Home Remote (Not included when (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered.)
- Pickup box
- Bose Sound with 6 speaker system (7 speaker system including subwoofer when ordered with bucket seats).
- Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
- Remote Locking Tailgate
- Fog lamps, front, halogen
- Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler
- Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
- Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
- CornerStep, rear bumper
- Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
- Glass, deep-tinted
- Door handles, chrome
- Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
- Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
- Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
- Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
- Power outlet, 110-volt AC
- StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
- Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
- Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
- 4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
- Air cleaner, high-capacity
- Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
- Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with GMC signature LED lighting
- Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
- Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
- Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
- LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
- Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)
- Rear Vision Camera (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
- Pedals, power-adjustable
- Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
- Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
- Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
- Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
- Bumper, front, body-colour
- Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability and (K4C) wireless charging
- Display, customizable driver display, 8" multi-colour configurable
- Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
- Trailer brake controller, integrated
- Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine.)
- Chassis, single rear wheel
- ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE
- Steering, Digital Steering Assist
- Underbody Shield, frame-mounted shields includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case
- Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
- Cargo ties downs (4), movable upper
- Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheels.)
- Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare.
- Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable vertical trailering, memory equipped upper glass, power-folding and manual extending, chrome. includes integrated turn signal indicators, consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 s...
