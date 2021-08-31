Menu
2018 GMC Terrain

89,626 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD/ HEATED LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ REMOTE START/HEATED WHEEL

2018 GMC Terrain

SLT AWD/ HEATED LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ REMOTE START/HEATED WHEEL

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

89,626KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7665166
  • Stock #: AD2990A
  • VIN: 3GKALVEX1JL214700

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AD2990A
  • Mileage 89,626 KM

2018 GMC Terrain SLT AWD. Accident-Free. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay. Back-Up Camera. Blind-Spot Monitoring. Bluetooth. Bose Sound System. Dual Climate Control. Forward Braking. Front Collision Warning. Heated Leather Seats. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Lane Keep Assist. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Power Liftgate. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Teen Driver Feature. WIFI. Tow Package. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Temporary spare tire
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

