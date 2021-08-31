2018 GMC Terrain

$25,990 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 6 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7665166

Stock #: AD2990A

VIN: 3GKALVEX1JL214700

Vehicle Details Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # AD2990A

Mileage 89,626 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Multi-Zone A/C Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Hands-Free Liftgate Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

