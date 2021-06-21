Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

62,814 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4WD/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ TOW PKG/ NAV

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4WD/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ TOW PKG/ NAV

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

62,814KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7467360
  Stock #: AD3340AA
  VIN: 1C4RJFCG2JC308044

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AD3340AA
  • Mileage 62,814 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jeep. Grand Cherokee Overland 4WD 3.6L V6. Accident-Free. Adaptive Cruise. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Blind Spot Monitoring. Bluetooth. Heated Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. Front Park Sensors. Heated Steering Wheel. Lane Kep Assist. Local Trade. Keyless Entry. Power Memory Seats. Navigation. Low Kilometers. Power Liftgate. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rear AC Heat. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Tow Package. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Air Suspension
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

