Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 1500

Sport/ HEATED/COOLED LEATHER/ TOW PKG/ SUNROOF/ BE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Sport/ HEATED/COOLED LEATHER/ TOW PKG/ SUNROOF/ BE

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 4989297
  2. 4989297
  3. 4989297
  4. 4989297
  5. 4989297
  6. 4989297
  7. 4989297
  8. 4989297
  9. 4989297
  10. 4989297
  11. 4989297
  12. 4989297
  13. 4989297
  14. 4989297
  15. 4989297
  16. 4989297
  17. 4989297
  18. 4989297
  19. 4989297
  20. 4989297
  21. 4989297
  22. 4989297
Contact Seller

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,940KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4989297
  • Stock #: Z2529A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT0JS172066
Exterior Colour
Red
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2018 Ram 1500 1500 Sport 5.7L V8. Accident-Free. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Alpine Sound System. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. Front Park Sensors. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Navigation. Power Seats. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. Cat-Back Exhaust System. Tonneau Cover. Low Kilometers. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2012 Dodge Challenge...
 107,678 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE/ ...
 71,310 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 Larami...
 20,001 KM
$66,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Send A Message