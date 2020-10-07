Menu
Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White (White)
  • Interior Colour Black/Black (GJX9)
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,585 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ram 3500 Laramie Sport Diesel Mega Cab 4WD 6.7L I-6 Cummins Diesel.
Accident-Free. Alloy Wheels. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Alpine Sound System. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. Front Park Sensors. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Locks/Windows. Power Seats. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Trailering Mirrors. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. And so much more...

WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Monotone Paint
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
HD shock absorbers
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Chrome rear step bumper
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Systems Monitor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Regular Amplifier
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Smart Device Integration
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel
Streaming Audio
Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
High-Back Seats
Wheel Centre Hub
Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
117.3 L Fuel Tank
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet - IP
Passenger Seat
4250# Maximum Payload
GVWR: 5,125 kgs (11,300 lbs)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Front Facing Manual Reclining Vinyl Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

