2018 Toyota Camry

37,721 KM

Details Description Features

$22,299

+ tax & licensing
$22,299

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

SE/HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF/REMOTE START/LANE KEEP ASSIST/LOW KMS

2018 Toyota Camry

SE/HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF/REMOTE START/LANE KEEP ASSIST/LOW KMS

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$22,299

+ taxes & licensing

37,721KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7088236
  Stock #: Z2641
  VIN: 4T1B11HK0JU112207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,721 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota Camry SE. Adaptive Cruise Control. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay. Back-Up Camera. Blind Spot Monitoring. Bluetooth. Dual Climate Control. Heated Seats. Lane Keep Assist. Local Trade. Power Seats. Remote Start. Sunroof. Low Kilometers. Push Button Start. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Wireless Charging. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Smart Device Integration

