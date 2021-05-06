Menu
2019 Buick Enclave

98,635 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2019 Buick Enclave

2019 Buick Enclave

Premium AWD/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ NAV/ REMOTE START

2019 Buick Enclave

Premium AWD/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ NAV/ REMOTE START

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

98,635KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7092364
  • Stock #: Z2636
  • VIN: 5GAEVBKW6KJ154232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 98,635 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Buick Enclave Premium AWD 3.6L V6. Accident-Free. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Back-UP Camera. Blind Spot Monitoring. Bose Sound System. Heated/Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. Forward Braking. Front Collision Warning. Front Park Sensors. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Lane Keep Assist. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Navigation. OnStar. Power Liftgate. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rear AC/Heat. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. WIFI. Wireless Charging. Tow Package. 3rd Row Seating. Heavy Duty Mudflaps. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

