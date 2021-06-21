Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Cadillac XT5

12,730 KM

Details Description Features

$47,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2019 Cadillac XT5

2019 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury AWD/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ LOW KMS/ SUNROOF/ NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury AWD/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ LOW KMS/ SUNROOF/ NAV

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 7496163
  2. 7496163
  3. 7496163
  4. 7496163
  5. 7496163
  6. 7496163
  7. 7496163
  8. 7496163
  9. 7496163
  10. 7496163
  11. 7496163
  12. 7496163
  13. 7496163
  14. 7496163
  15. 7496163
  16. 7496163
  17. 7496163
  18. 7496163
  19. 7496163
  20. 7496163
  21. 7496163
  22. 7496163
  23. 7496163
  24. 7496163
  25. 7496163
  26. 7496163
  27. 7496163
Contact Seller

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

12,730KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7496163
  • Stock #: Z2677
  • VIN: 1GYKNFRS2KZ186361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 12,730 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury AWD. Adaptive Cruise Control. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Blind-Spot Monitoring. Bluetooth. Bose Sound System. Heated Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. Forward Braking. Front Collision Warning. Front Park Sensors. Heated Wheel. Keyless Entry. Lane Keep Assist. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Navigation. OnStar. Power Liftgate. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers. Low Kilometers. Rear AC Heat. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Teen Driver Feature. WIFI. Wireless Charging. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2014 Jeep Patriot No...
 123,422 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 102,216 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 44,156 KM
$79,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory