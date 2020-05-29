2019 Chevrolet Impala

- Additional Features
-
- Keyless Start
- Rear Vision Camera
- Hill start assist
- Remote Vehicle Starter System
- Theft-deterrent system
- Trunk opening touch pad
- Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- Suspension, rear 4-link
- Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
- Tool kit, road emergency
- Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
- Seat adjuster, driver power lumbar
- Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
- Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
- Defogger, rear-window
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
- Shift knob, leather-wrapped
- Brake Assist, panic
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Wipers, front intermittent
- Door handles, body-colour
- Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
- Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
- Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
- Headlamp control, automatic on and off
- Headlamps, halogen
- Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
- Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
- Audio system feature, 6-speaker system 100-watt
- Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
- Lighting, interior with theater dimming, delayed entry/exit, glovebox and trunk
- Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel
- Brake, park, electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel
- Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather-wrapped
- Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front
- Chassis equipment, front strut assembly
- Steering, power, variable assist, electric
- Brake control, cornering
- Door and window locks, rear child security, power
- Daytime Running Lamps, upper and lower auxiliary, LED
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination (Body-colour mirror caps.)
- Armrest, rear centre
- Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
- Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre
- Audio system feature, 8" diagonal colour infotainment display, touch-screen, motorized power up/down with hidden storage and valet password lock
- Keyless Open
- Seat belts, 3-point, all positions
- Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
- Engine control, stop-start system (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
- Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
- Power outlet, 1, auxiliary, 12-volt located inside console
- Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt located on rear of console
- Storage compartment, front, uplevel with cover
- Storage, innovative, hidden behind 8" diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable, dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk
- Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip
- Seat belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
- Airbags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
- SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
- Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
- Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.