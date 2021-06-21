Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

44,156 KM

Details Description Features

$79,900

+ tax & licensing
$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ TOW PKG

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ SUNROOF/ TOW PKG

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

$79,900

+ taxes & licensing

44,156KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7484628
  • Stock #: AD3150A
  • VIN: 1GC1KUEY4KF234355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 44,156 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD High Country 4WD 6.6L V8. Adjustable Pedals. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Bluetooth. Bose Sound System. Heated Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. Front Collision Warning. Front Park Sensors. Heated Wheel. Remote Keyless Entry. Lane Departure Warning. Local Trane Power Memory Seats. Navigation. OnStar. Power Liftgate. Remote Start. Sunroof. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Teen Driver Feature. Trailering Mirrors. WIFI. Wireless Charging. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. And so much more. WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

