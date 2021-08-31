Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

111,569 KM

Details Description Features

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

Murray GM Estevan

306-634-3661

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ TOW PKG/ SUNROOF/ HEATED WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4/ HEAT/COOL LEATHER/ TOW PKG/ SUNROOF/ HEATED WHEEL

Location

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

306-634-3661

  1. 8053435
  2. 8053435
  3. 8053435
  4. 8053435
  5. 8053435
  6. 8053435
  7. 8053435
  8. 8053435
  9. 8053435
  10. 8053435
  11. 8053435
  12. 8053435
  13. 8053435
  14. 8053435
  15. 8053435
  16. 8053435
  17. 8053435
  18. 8053435
  19. 8053435
  20. 8053435
  21. 8053435
  22. 8053435
  23. 8053435
  24. 8053435
  25. 8053435
Contact Seller

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

111,569KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8053435
  • Stock #: AE0230A
  • VIN: 1GTP9EEL1KZ236725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AE0230A
  • Mileage 111,569 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 GMC Sierra AT4 6.2L V8 4WD. Alloy Wheels. Apple CarPlay Android Auto. Back-Up Camera. Bedliner. Blind Spot Monitoring. Bluetooth. Bose Sound System. Heated Cooled Leather Seats. Dual Climate Control. DVD. Forward Braking. Front Collision Warning. Front Park Sensors. Heated Steering Wheel. Keyless Entry. Local Trade. Power Memory Seats. Navigation. OnStar. Remote Start. Sunroof. Push Button Start. Rear AC Heat. Rear Park Assist. Satellite Radio. Single Owner. Teen Driver Feature. WIFI. Wireless Charging. Tow Package. Trailer Brake Controller. And so much more... WHY SHOP AT MURRAY GM: Shopping at your local Murray GM Store in Estevan helps to support your community. Murray Estevan contributes to many charities and organizations throughout Estevan & South East Saskatchewan. We can be your local source for servicing your new or pre-owned vehicle. We are here for any concerns or issues that may arise. To us, you're more than a customer, you're part of the Murray Family. Come in today and experience the Murray difference!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray GM Estevan

2018 Cadillac Escala...
 61,773 KM
$74,990 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Yukon XL De...
 158,929 KM
$48,990 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 SLT 4W...
 102,099 KM
$58,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

Murray GM Estevan

311 Kensington Ave, Estevan, SK S4A 2A7

Call Dealer

306-634-XXXX

(click to show)

306-634-3661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory